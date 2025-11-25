Veolia has announced a project portfolio worth £1 billion, expected to be awarded by 2030 (with £210 million already secured for 2025), as part of the rollout of its new "Ecothermal Grid" district heating offering in the United Kingdom.

"This initiative is part of the company's aim to strengthen its presence in the UK's district heating sector, utilizing a mix of energy sources to provide carbon-neutral heating and cooling," the company stated.

Veolia points out that, as of 2024, only about 3% of the UK's heating needs are met by district heating networks. However, the government's goal is to reach 20% by 2050 in order to support national decarbonization targets.

"With this target in mind, the UK's need for new district heating projects has never been greater, and the potential market value of district heating networks in the country is estimated at around £80 billion," the French group added.