In a filing with the AMF, Vega Investment Solutions, acting on behalf of the Sequoia Plus employee investment fund (FCPE) under its management, declared that it crossed below the 5% threshold of Veolia's share capital and voting rights on June 4, following an on-market share divestment.

The management company specified that it still holds, on behalf of the aforementioned fund, 35,020,719 Veolia shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 4.72% of the capital and voting rights of the group specializing in water, waste management, and energy services.