Veolia states that, on the recommendation of its nomination committee, its board of directors has decided to propose to its general meeting of April 23, 2026, that the terms of office of Antoine Frérot and Estelle Brachlianoff as directors be renewed.

Subject to vote at the general meeting, the board will renew Antoine Frérot's term as chairman of the board of directors and Estelle Brachlianoff's term as chief executive officer of Veolia.

"Under their leadership, the integration of Suez has been successfully completed. Veolia has also strengthened its international expansion and its conquest of new markets," the utilities group explains.