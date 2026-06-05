Veolia's newly established Stakeholder Committee has issued a call to action to accelerate the deployment of proven technological solutions, such as treated wastewater reuse. In its press release, the company notes that with only 8% of water currently recycled globally, the rollout of treated wastewater reuse faces psychological, financial, and regulatory hurdles.
To accelerate the deployment of treated wastewater reuse, the Stakeholder Committee has formulated 10 concrete proposals and commitments, including:
- A new approach to 'water security' based on innovative solutions. This relies on a diagnostic process integrating stakeholder needs, constraints, and local challenges to define an optimal supply mix aligned with regional strategy. - The open-source release by the end of 2026 of a tool to calculate the 'cost of no water', aimed at making the risk tangible for public and economic decision-makers. The Group is working on this with several members, notably water economist Esther Crauser-Delbourg, Susan Doering for Aon Insurance, and Laurie Chesné for Natixis CIB. - A call for a recurring UN global water conference, similar to those for climate and biodiversity, to reposition the issue among international priorities and promote treated wastewater reuse as a fundamental component of the global water agenda.
Through its proprietary solutions, Veolia offers innovative approaches to bolster environmental security: solutions promoting water sobriety and savings, such as leak detection in networks, treated wastewater reuse, and desalination solutions deployed when all other options have been considered.
Veolia is a pioneer in large-scale treated wastewater reuse. For over twenty-five years, the Group has supported clients worldwide - for instance in Spain, Namibia, the Middle East, and Chile - in deploying tailored solutions.
In France, since 2022, Veolia has been deploying ReutBoxes. These compact, mobile units allow wastewater treatment plants to operate in a closed loop and provide high-quality recycled water for external uses such as agricultural irrigation, urban cleaning, or watering green spaces. More than fifty plants are currently equipped or being equipped. In Narbonne, thanks to a state-of-the-art facility, treated wastewater reuse also enables vineyard irrigation, and in Argelès, in the Pyrénées-Orientales, France's largest facility will soon irrigate local crops.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (39.8%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (34.8%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (25.4%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), the United States (10.5%), Germany (7%), Spain (6.8%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.7%), Czech Republic (4.9%), Australia (4.6%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), Hungary (2.4%), Morocco (2.1%), China (2%), Chile (1.8%), Japan (1.4%), Hong Kong (1.3%), Slovakia (1.1%), and other (16.3%).
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