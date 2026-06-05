Veolia sounds the alarm on treated wastewater

Veolia's newly established Stakeholder Committee has issued a call to action to accelerate the deployment of proven technological solutions, such as treated wastewater reuse. In its press release, the company notes that with only 8% of water currently recycled globally, the rollout of treated wastewater reuse faces psychological, financial, and regulatory hurdles.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/05/2026 at 03:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

To accelerate the deployment of treated wastewater reuse, the Stakeholder Committee has formulated 10 concrete proposals and commitments, including:



- A new approach to 'water security' based on innovative solutions. This relies on a diagnostic process integrating stakeholder needs, constraints, and local challenges to define an optimal supply mix aligned with regional strategy.

- The open-source release by the end of 2026 of a tool to calculate the 'cost of no water', aimed at making the risk tangible for public and economic decision-makers. The Group is working on this with several members, notably water economist Esther Crauser-Delbourg, Susan Doering for Aon Insurance, and Laurie Chesné for Natixis CIB.

- A call for a recurring UN global water conference, similar to those for climate and biodiversity, to reposition the issue among international priorities and promote treated wastewater reuse as a fundamental component of the global water agenda.



Through its proprietary solutions, Veolia offers innovative approaches to bolster environmental security: solutions promoting water sobriety and savings, such as leak detection in networks, treated wastewater reuse, and desalination solutions deployed when all other options have been considered.



Veolia is a pioneer in large-scale treated wastewater reuse. For over twenty-five years, the Group has supported clients worldwide - for instance in Spain, Namibia, the Middle East, and Chile - in deploying tailored solutions.



In France, since 2022, Veolia has been deploying ReutBoxes. These compact, mobile units allow wastewater treatment plants to operate in a closed loop and provide high-quality recycled water for external uses such as agricultural irrigation, urban cleaning, or watering green spaces. More than fifty plants are currently equipped or being equipped. In Narbonne, thanks to a state-of-the-art facility, treated wastewater reuse also enables vineyard irrigation, and in Argelès, in the Pyrénées-Orientales, France's largest facility will soon irrigate local crops.