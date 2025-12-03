Veolia posted one of the strongest gains on the CAC 40 on Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange, with Morgan Stanley raising its recommendation on the stock from "equal weight" to "overweight" with a price target raised from €32 to €33, representing upside potential of around 13%.
In a study devoted to the European utilities sector, Morgan Stanley analysts believe that now is the right time to position oneself on the stock after its underperformance since the beginning of the year.
They point out that Veolia has underperformed its French peers in the infrastructure sector by 20% in 2025, as well as the CAC 40 index by 2% and the European stock market as a whole by 5%.
While they acknowledge that they do not see any obvious major catalysts that could push the share price up to their optimistic scenario of €40, the professionals believe that the upside potential now outweighs the risks, judging in particular that it is unlikely that Veolia will disappoint on its results.
Morgan Stanley also considers the total shareholder return (TSR) of 14% per annum proposed by the environmental services group for the period 2025-2030 to be attractive.
While 2025 looks set to be a lost year due to concerns about the French political context and the absence of upward revisions to earnings, its teams believe that this bout of weakness creates a buying opportunity with a view to 2026.
Following these comments, Veolia shares rose 1.2% on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., while the CAC rose 0.1% at the same time.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (40.4%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (35%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (24.6%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.7%), the United States (10.9%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Germany (6.8%), Spain (6.3%), Australia (4.7%), the Czech Republic (4.7%), Morocco (2.8%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), China (2.2%), Hungary (1.8%), Chile (1.8%), Hong Kong (1.4%), Japan (1.3%), Slovakia (1.2%) and other (15.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.