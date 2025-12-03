Veolia stands out, Morgan Stanley sees a buying opportunity

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/03/2025 at 06:32 am EST

Veolia posted one of the strongest gains on the CAC 40 on Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange, with Morgan Stanley raising its recommendation on the stock from "equal weight" to "overweight" with a price target raised from €32 to €33, representing upside potential of around 13%.



In a study devoted to the European utilities sector, Morgan Stanley analysts believe that now is the right time to position oneself on the stock after its underperformance since the beginning of the year.



They point out that Veolia has underperformed its French peers in the infrastructure sector by 20% in 2025, as well as the CAC 40 index by 2% and the European stock market as a whole by 5%.



While they acknowledge that they do not see any obvious major catalysts that could push the share price up to their optimistic scenario of €40, the professionals believe that the upside potential now outweighs the risks, judging in particular that it is unlikely that Veolia will disappoint on its results.



Morgan Stanley also considers the total shareholder return (TSR) of 14% per annum proposed by the environmental services group for the period 2025-2030 to be attractive.



While 2025 looks set to be a lost year due to concerns about the French political context and the absence of upward revisions to earnings, its teams believe that this bout of weakness creates a buying opportunity with a view to 2026.



Following these comments, Veolia shares rose 1.2% on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., while the CAC rose 0.1% at the same time.