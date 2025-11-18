On Tuesday, Veolia announced that it had developed a technology enabling it to supply the national electricity grid from its waste recovery site in Lapouyade, in the Gironde region.
The environmental services group explained that its industrial division is now able to provide a reserve of electricity that can be mobilized in a matter of seconds to stabilize the network managed by RTE, if necessary, with a power equivalent to the consumption of approximately 2,000 households.
In the event of an imbalance between production and consumption, the Lapouyade unit can temporarily adjust its production to restore balance and avoid any voltage fluctuations or outages using a connected box installed on site, developed by Veolia as part of its Flexcity offering, which can act as an interface with RTE by receiving real-time signals that are translated into instructions for controlling and modulating production.
Commissioned in 2025, the site recycles local non-recyclable waste into biogas, enabling the injection of some 45,000 MWh/year of electricity into the grid, equivalent to the consumption of more than 20,000 inhabitants, and the production of 38,000 MWh/year of heat for local producers' greenhouses.
In a press release, Veolia states that it plans to roll out this solution at 25 of its sites in France over the coming months.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (40.4%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (35%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (24.6%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.7%), the United States (10.9%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Germany (6.8%), Spain (6.3%), Australia (4.7%), the Czech Republic (4.7%), Morocco (2.8%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), China (2.2%), Hungary (1.8%), Chile (1.8%), Hong Kong (1.4%), Japan (1.3%), Slovakia (1.2%) and other (15.8%).
