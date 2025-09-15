Veolia announces the signing, in Saudi Arabia, of an agreement between its consortium (composed of Marafiq and Lamar) and SATORP (a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies Raffinage Chimie) for a major water recycling project in the industrial city of Jubail.



The project includes a state-of-the-art $500m plant for reusing complex industrial effluent water, with Veolia and Orascom responsible for the civil engineering work.



The contract also includes an operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement, which will be provided by the French community services group and its partner for a period of 30 years, from 2028.



The plant will feature Veolia's latest technologies, including innovative spent soda treatment to maximize resource recovery and significantly reduce its environmental impact.



With an annual capacity of nearly 8.8 million cubic meters, the water reuse plant will be the largest of its kind in the Middle East. Beyond SATORP, it will offer advanced treatment solutions to future industrial players in the region.