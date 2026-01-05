Verallia: Cristina Riesgo Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Verallia, the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products, has announced the appointment of Cristina Riesgo as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2026, succeeding Nathalie Delbreuve.

Richard Sengmany Published on 01/05/2026 at 12:24 pm EST

With 20 years of experience in international groups across various sectors, Cristina Riesgo brings a strong background in finance, performance optimization, and transformation projects. She will join the executive committee and report directly to Patrice Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of the Verallia Group.



With Cristina Riesgo set to join on March 1, the group has decided to reschedule its Capital Market Day, initially planned for January 21, to the third quarter of 2026. This decision aims to ensure her optimal integration and to benefit from her active participation in finalizing this strategic event.



She began her career at General Electric, where she held several financial positions. As part of a graduate program, she quickly advanced to take on responsibility for management control of a division, setting up and leading a commercial financial steering team while strengthening risk and performance management.



Subsequently, Cristina Riesgo held international responsibilities, notably in FP&A (Financial Planning & Analysis), industrial finance management, as well as strategic development and mergers & acquisitions.



In 2020, she joined Siemens Gamesa as Chief Financial Officer of the Onshore division, overseeing a $6 billion business and a team of 400 people. Over the past two years, she has led the financial transformation of the group, significantly improving its profitability and governance.



