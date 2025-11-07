Verallia reports that it has placed new senior bonds in two tranches, for a total of €850m, which will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on November 14.



The issue consists of €500m in fixed-rate bonds maturing in November 2033, bearing interest at an annual rate of 4.375%, and €350m in fixed-rate bonds maturing in November 2029, bearing interest at an annual rate of 3.500%.



The transaction, which was oversubscribed to four times, attracted significant interest from a large number of leading French and international institutional investors, reflecting their confidence in the group and its long-term strategy.



This placement is part of the glass packaging group's active financial management policy, which aims to continue diversifying its sources of financing and extend the average maturity of its debt.