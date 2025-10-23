Glass packaging group Verallia has announced a downward revision of its 2025 outlook, with adjusted EBITDA now expected to be around €700m (compared with around €800m previously), with free cash flow around €150m (rather than more than €200m).



'The market environment deteriorated in August and September, and the expected continued improvement in profitability in Q3 did not materialize,' explains the packaging manufacturer.



Despite continued volume growth in a context of declining consumption, its revenue fell by 2.8% to €846m in Q3, due to lower prices and a deterioration in the mix.



Its adjusted EBITDA stood at €181m for the past quarter, representing a margin down 0.8 point to 21.3%, bringing the cumulative total for the first nine months of the year to €531.3m, or a margin of 20.7% compared with 24.3% a year earlier.