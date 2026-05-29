Verallia shareholders overwhelmingly opt for stock dividend
Following the exercise period from May 6 to May 26, Verallia has announced that shareholders representing 88.90% of the share capital opted for the stock dividend payment. Notably, its main shareholders BW Gestão de Investimentos, Bpifrance Investissement, and the Verallia FCPE, holding 77.17%, 3.80%, and 4.04% of the capital respectively, elected to receive their dividend in shares.
As a reminder, the General Meeting held on April 24 approved a dividend of 1 EUR per share for 2025 and decided to offer shareholders the choice between payment in cash or in new shares at an issue price of 17.61 EUR.
To facilitate the stock dividend payment, 6,098,222 new shares will be issued, representing 5.05% of the share capital and 4.53% of the voting rights. As of June 4, the glass packaging manufacturer's share capital will consist of 126,903,325 ordinary shares.
Consequently, the cash portion of the dividend to be paid to shareholders who did not opt for new shares amounts to 10,546,296 EUR. The capital increase, the settlement-delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market, as well as the cash dividend payment, will take place on June 4.
Verallia is the world's third largest producer and the leading European producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products.
In 2025, the group produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars.
At the end of 2025, the group has 35 glass production plants, 6 decoration plants and 19 cullet (used glass) treatment centres worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (24.1%), Italy (23.6%), Spain (15.8%), Germany (11.6%), Brazil (6.4%) and other (18.5%).
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