Vergnet has announced the termination of its contract, signed in April 2025, with Dutch company Mazal International B.V. The agreement concerned the supply of eight wind turbines for a private project in Ukraine. The contract was strictly for equipment delivery, with no installation services included.

The group clarified that, due to financing difficulties and issues related to its subsidiary Vergnet Pacific, it was unable to manufacture all the turbines within the contractual deadlines.

Mazal International has referred the case to the Netherlands Arbitration Institute (NAI) for mediation. Vergnet stated it hopes for a favorable outcome that would allow for the delivery of the equipment despite the delay.