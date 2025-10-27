Verizon Communications announces the signing of a fiber optic commercial agreement with Eaton Fiber, a subsidiary of Tillman Global Holdings, marking a new milestone in accelerating its broadband and mobility convergence strategy.



The agreement targets addresses served in new markets, will rapidly expand the availability of Verizon fiber optics, and will enable more customers to access Fios, its ultra-fast and highly reliable broadband service.



Verizon will be the exclusive provider of residential fiber optic services on the new network throughout the construction phase and for an additional period, ensuring a competitive advantage in subscriber acquisition.



Eaton Fiber will finance and build the network and will be responsible for network maintenance and installation. Verizon will be responsible for sales and marketing, as well as customer service for end users.