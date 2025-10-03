Verizon announces that GE Vernova's MDS Orbit industrial wireless platform is now available on its network. This joint offering aims to enhance the security, reliability, and flexibility of communications for utilities in the management of their electrical infrastructure.



The MDS Orbit platform provides a robust communications foundation for critical uses such as remote monitoring (SCADA), operations automation and field team mobility. The integration of the Verizon network improves network resilience and supports the digital transformation of energy players.



Mitesh Parikh, product manager at GE Vernova, says the solution helps utilities modernize their network operations with confidence. Verizon Business says that this collaboration meets the need for reliable communications in the context of energy transition.



This partnership is part of a long-term relationship between Verizon and GE Vernova, combining the industrial expertise of one with the wireless connectivity leadership of the other to accelerate the modernization of power grids and support the transition to more sustainable energy.