Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

vertX Bioprocess Conference Convenes Biotech and Biopharma Leaders to Accelerate Industry Collaboration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To discuss the future strategies of biologics development and commercialization, Thermo Fisher Scientific hosted the inaugural vertX Bioprocess Conference on Thursday, September 26 at the Scripps Seaside Forum in La Jolla, California.

Industry leaders and subject matter experts from biopharma and biotech companies were invited by Thermo Fisher to engage in the discussion and network with peers, as well as attend sessions focused on accelerating speed to market, lessons from past commercialization challenges, innovation and navigating the regulatory landscape.

"We are in an era of significant growth and innovation for biologic medicines," said Cory Stevenson, president of bioproduction at Thermo Fisher. "With the volume of molecules in development, for both traditional and new modalities, we wanted to give biotech and biopharma leaders the opportunity to exchange ideas and approaches with the aim of driving greater success across our industry."

The event opened with remarks by Brandon Pence, vice president and general manager, purification and pharma analytics at Thermo Fisher, followed by a keynote speech from a cancer survivor on winning the battle against cancer. In the keynote, Matthew Moon, one of the first people in the world to receive Universal Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cells (UCART), shared his journey to recovery from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) through the ground-breaking treatment.

Designed to provide a variety of educational content as well as facilitate discussions for biopharma and biotech companies in early phase development, the forum held discussions on a range of critical topics, including outsourcing strategies, digitalization and automation in bioprocessing, evolving trends in biologic modality manufacturing platforms and navigating regulatory reviews. One customer, Lei Robinson, Ph.D., manager GMP process development, Sorrento Therapeutics, summarized the event saying, "vertX was a great opportunity to learn so much across a variety of topics in a one-day conference. I look forward to attending next year."

To learn more and watch videos of the event, please visit: www.thermofisher.com/vertx.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Media Contact Information:
Jen Heady
Phone: 617.275.6547
E-mail: jheady@greenough.biz
Website: www.thermofisher.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertx-bioprocess-conference-convenes-biotech-and-biopharma-leaders-to-accelerate-industry-collaboration-300933251.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:47pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - Vasta
PU
04:47pKROTON EDUCACIONAL : Day 2019 - Saber
PU
04:47pFox, ConocoPhillips advance while Intersect, Broadcom slip
AQ
04:47pDPW HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pBANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04:46pNEMASKA LITHIUM : Provides an Update on its Whabouchi Project and Negotiations with Pallinghurst Group
AQ
04:46pSHINE closes $50-million financing with Oaktree to support execution of construction and commercialization plans
BU
04:45pARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pNEUROSEARCH A/S : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
04:45pCUE BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group