Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, soars in pre-market trading today, after the US court ruling on competition amongst search engines.

For months, Alphabet has been living with the risk of having to divest itself of its Chrome and Android search engines on the grounds of unfair competition. But the judge in charge of the case has ruled in favor of the tech giant. Alphabet will not be broken up, but in exchange, it will still have to share certain data with its rivals to strengthen competition in online search.

Is Google now out of danger?

This ruling is obviously a relief for the group, whose lucrative business model is based on its strong market dominance. This is all the more so because it puts an end to five years of legal battles between the competition authorities and Alphabet.

The judge was initially quite hostile towards Google's dominance of online searches and advertising. However, his decision was influenced by the breakthrough of artificial intelligence technologies, notably OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is a real threat to the supremacy of traditional internet search. Anthropic and Perplexity are also among the best-known AI technologies. These technologies are already gaining market share, and Google's data sharing could even accelerate the development of chatbots and even an AI-based browser.

And what about Apple in all this?

Following the legal decision, Apple's stock rose 3%. The iPhone maker receives significant amounts of money from Google (around $20bn per year, according to analysts) to remain the default search engine and share advertising revenue. If Alphabet is not broken up, Apple can continue to benefit from this lucrative contract.

However, the ruling has prohibited Google from entering into exclusive contracts with device brands, which will now be able to install competing search engine applications.

An appeal that will delay the implementation of the measures

Google has, of course, appealed the decision. This could delay the implementation of the measures by several years. By then, the competitive landscape of the market and technology will likely have evolved, so judges will certainly have to take new factors into account when rendering a verdict.