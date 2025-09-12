Vetoquinol posted a 5.3% increase in net income to €25.1m for H1 2025, as well as a 9.1% increase in current operating income to €34.9m, representing a margin of 13.5%.



The animal health laboratory's revenue declined by 2.6% to €258m (-1% at constant exchange rates), including revenue from "essential" products of €165m, up 4.2% at constant exchange rates.



Vetoquinol adds that it has solid fundamentals (operating profitability, cash flow generation, and equity) to pursue its development strategy and has the means to finance its external growth ambitions.