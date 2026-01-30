Vetoquinol Posts Stable Revenue at Constant Exchange Rates in 2025

Vetoquinol reports revenue of €525.7 million for 2025, marking a 0.2% increase at constant exchange rates and a 2.5% decrease on a reported basis. Excluding the negative impact of the streamlining of the Complementary product ranges, revenue grew by 2.1%.

"In an economy marked by unusually volatile exchange rates, Vetoquinol has achieved two key objectives: growth in Essentials and bringing antiparasitic production in-house," stated the animal health group.



Revenue from Essentials products reached €334.5 million, up 4.1% at constant exchange rates, thanks to a strong fourth quarter that saw Essentials products grow by 8% at constant rates, offsetting the shortfall seen at the end of September.



Vetoquinol added that sales of products for companion animals accounted for 72% of total sales. The improved product mix will enable the company to maintain a solid level of profitability for the 2025 fiscal year.