"In an economy marked by unusually volatile exchange rates, Vetoquinol has achieved two key objectives: growth in Essentials and bringing antiparasitic production in-house," stated the animal health group.

Revenue from Essentials products reached €334.5 million, up 4.1% at constant exchange rates, thanks to a strong fourth quarter that saw Essentials products grow by 8% at constant rates, offsetting the shortfall seen at the end of September.

Vetoquinol added that sales of products for companion animals accounted for 72% of total sales. The improved product mix will enable the company to maintain a solid level of profitability for the 2025 fiscal year.