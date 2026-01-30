At constant exchange rates, revenues saw a marked increase of 4.5%. By comparison, in the previous three months, sales had declined by 5.3% in reported figures and by 1.8% at constant currencies.
For the full year 2025, the animal health laboratory posted sales of 525.7 million euros, down 2.5%, or a very slight increase of 0.2% at constant exchange rates.
The company specified that it recorded a historic net negative currency impact amounting to 14.8 million euros.
Geographically, in reported data, Europe saw a decline of 1.6%, while the United States dropped by 3.9%, and the Americas excluding the USA fell by 8.3%. Asia Pacific/Rest of World was the only region to see growth, with an increase of 2%.
Stifel Positive After Results Release
Stifel analysts consider this a strong underlying performance for the fourth quarter, with the 4.5% organic growth coming in just 1.5% below consensus. However, according to Stifel, the group had not delivered such a solid performance for nine quarters, and this figure exceeds the group's average annual organic growth rate (CAGR) over the past 15 years. It stood at +2.9% for the 2011-2025 period.
On the other hand, analysts are more cautious regarding annual revenue. They describe 2025 as a weak year, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth below the group's historical average.
According to Stifel, Vetoquinol continues to underperform the animal health market, which is growing at more than 4% per year.
Analysts praise the company's high level of profitability despite a lack of growth momentum, noting that Vetoquinol manages its costs particularly well. For comparison, Stifel points out that when Virbac was the same size, its operating margin was 13%, whereas Vetoquinol's is expected to reach 17% this year.
As a result, the group continues to generate around 60 million euros in free cash flow per year, bolstering its financial firepower (estimated at 600 million euros by analysts). Stifel believes that if this is used effectively, for example through the acquisition of high-growth assets, it could significantly boost the product portfolio and eliminate the group's discount compared to its peers.
The recommendation remains to buy Vetoquinol, with a price target of 110 euros, representing an upside potential of 29.26% compared to Thursday's closing price.
Vetoquinol SA specializes in the research, development, production and marketing of veterinary drugs and products for pets (70 % of net sales; dogs, cats, etc.) and livestock (30%; cattle, pigs, poultry, etc.). The group's activity is organized around 4 product families:
- antibiotics;
- anti-inflammatories;
- cardiology and nephrology treatments;
- other: anti-parasitics, vaccines, and nutritional products.
At the end of 2024, the group had 5 production sites throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (48.9%), the United States (20.8%), America (14.9%) and Asia/Pacific (15.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.