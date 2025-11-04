The cement group Vicat's consolidated revenue reached €992m in Q3, up +4.9% LFL and +1.4% on a reported basis, heavily impacted by unfavorable exchange rate movements.



In Q3, the group's business benefited from resilient conditions in France, a recovery in Switzerland, and improved performance in emerging countries, particularly Brazil and the Mediterranean region. The slowdown in the US and Africa weighed on business, it notes.



It now expects financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) to exceed 1.3x at the end of 2025 (previously 1.3x) given the negative impact of currency effects on EBITDA and free cash flow, as well as non-recurring items in the second half of the year, the impact of which remains limited.



The group aims to achieve a debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA) of less than 1.0x at the end of 2027, while maintaining an EBITDA margin of at least 20% over 2025-2027.