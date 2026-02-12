Vicat Secures GPID Grant for Its VAIA Project

Vicat has announced that it has been awarded a Grands Projets Industriels de Décarbonation (GPID) grant for its VAIA (Vicat Advanced Industrial Alliance) project, a subsidy granted by the French government.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/12/2026

The construction materials group explains that its VAIA project aims to capture and then sequester 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 per year at the Montalieu-Vercieu cement plant, the largest in France.



"It also enables the creation of a unique value chain, serving as the initial anchor point in the Rhône Valley for a complete sector dedicated to the capture, transport, utilization, and liquefaction for CO2 storage," the company further specifies.



The GPID grant is part of the major investment plans led by the French government to accelerate the country's ecological and industrial transition by supporting innovative and structuring projects.



Following the project's selection by the European Innovation Fund program in November 2025, this subsidy marks a key milestone in the development of the VAIA project. Studies are ongoing, with the final investment decision scheduled for 2027.