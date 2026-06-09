The company's profits may have spiked, but cash earnings are barely moving. Can these strategies power future revenue?

Australia’s economy is chugging along at a solid 2.5% y/y growth rate as of March 2026. The government’s 2026–27 Federal Budget has introduced tax cuts, cost-of-living relief, and a massive 8.6 billion Australian Dollars transport infrastructure spend to get people spending.

Thanks to these economic boosts, global real estate authority CBRE expects retail sales to grow. It is predicting sales will jump from around AUD 443bn to roughly AUD 530bn by 2030, a 4.6% CAGR over the period.

But when it comes to retail space, empty commercial real estate spaces across the country are sitting below 5%. This massive supply squeeze gives landlords serious leverage and possibly creates demand for essential-retail-anchored shopping hubs.

One of the biggest listed retail property giants in the country, Vicinity Centres, is in a sweet spot. With a portfolio of dominant malls, a near-perfect 99.6% occupancy rate, and strong 4.6% positive leasing spreads, it is positioned to cash in on rising foot traffic and premium asset demand.

However, this ideal market positioning is not reflected in the numbers.

Paper gains?

Vicinity Centres’ latest H1 26 numbers are a bit of a mixed bag. The core business looks flat. Revenue (Net property income) only ticked up 1.1% to AUD 468.8m, from H1 25’s AUD 463.5m. Operating profit (FFO) crawled up 2.0% to AUD 351.0m from AUD 344.1m.

Net profit (NPAT) remains the headline number. It soared 63.5% y/y to AUD 805.6m in H1 26, which looks dramatic next to last year’s AUD 492.6m. That jump is doing more storytelling than actual business improvement. Most of it comes from non-cash gains and accounting noise rather than better underlying performance.

The company’s underlying assets are doing the grunt work. Vicinity’s earnings are driven by its retail property portfolio, with premium assets, including flagship centres like Chadstone and Chatswood Chase, making up 66% of total portfolio value.

Leasing metrics tell a better story than the income statement. Leasing spreads improved from 3.5% y/y to 4.6%. Occupancy ticked up to 99.6%, a slight increase of 10 bps.

Bottom line: Assets are in demand, but cash earnings aren’t keeping up. The 63% profit jump flatters the optics; the 2% FFO growth shows the real pace.

Discount or doubt?

The numbers say it plainly. At AUD 2.5, the stock is down just 0.8% over the past year, still sitting well below its AUD 2.7 peak.

The stock trades at 11.2x based on estimated FY26 earnings, below its own two-year average of 13.3x. Here, it reads more like skepticism.

Analysts are overwhelmingly sitting on the fence, with seven voting for “Hold” and only two willing to stamp it a “Buy”. The average target price of AUD 2.6, offers just 5.1% upside, hinting that investors are playing “wait and see”.

Delay game

Running a retail portfolio right now is tricky. The biggest headache is the pinch on shoppers. High inflation and sticky interest rates mean locals are tightening their belts, which heavily risks retail spending and tenant cash flow.

Another big drag is a redevelopment pipeline, like the Chatswood Chase project. While upgrades attract luxury brands, construction disruption could cost them money in lost rent. Plus, high borrowing costs could make these projects way more expensive.