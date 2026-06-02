Victoria's Secret posted quarterly results that largely exceeded Wall Street estimates, while raising its full-year targets, which triggered almost a 40% surge in the stock as the market opened. The group benefited from stronger-than-anticipated demand, a reduction in certain tariff-related costs, and a decreased reliance on promotional activity. CEO Hillary Super highlighted double-digit growth across all business segments, driven notably by bras, the brand's strategic core category.

The company now forecasts annual net sales of $7.03bn to $7.13bn, up from its previous range of $6.85bn to $6.95bn. Adjusted operating income is expected to reach between $550m and $580m, more than $100m above its previous guidance. According to management, this improvement is attributed to higher-than-expected sales, better fixed-cost absorption, and the easing of certain customs charges following the cancellation of several tariffs.



For Q1, ended May 2, Victoria's Secret reported net income of $47.7m, or $0.56 per share, compared to a loss a year earlier. Excluding exceptional items, EPS reached $0.60, vs. the $0.30 expected by analysts. Revenue grew by nearly 15% to $1.56bn, while comparable sales increased by 13%. The group believes its repositioning strategy - combining a strengthened lingerie offering, beauty expansion, the relaunch of Pink, and the optimization of its store network - is beginning to yield tangible results.