Viel & Cie has reported a 5.7% increase in net attributable income to €69.2m for H1 2025, as well as a 25.9% increase in operating income to €103.7m, representing a margin of 15.9%, compared with 13.8% in H1 2024.



The parent company of Compagnie Financière Tradition (professional brokerage) and Bourse Direct (online brokerage) recorded revenues of €653.5m, up 9.4% at variable exchange rates (+9.9% at constant exchange rates).



Compagnie Financière Tradition's strong performance is supported by high market volatility fueled by persistent uncertainties regarding monetary policy, the introduction of new tariff barriers, and increased geopolitical tensions, Viel & Cie said.



Compagnie Financière Tradition intends to pursue its policy of primarily organic growth. In addition, maintaining the quality of its balance sheet and rigorous cost management remain strategic priorities.



As for Bourse Direct, business has been buoyant since the beginning of the year amid heightened market volatility. Furthermore, interest income remains high in 2025 but is tracking interest rate movements.