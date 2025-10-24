Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announces that Vincent Rouget, currently Chief Strategy and Investment Officer, who serves as Chief Operating Officer for Europe, has been appointed Chairman of the Management Board effective January 1, 2026.



This decision reflects the real estate group's outlook and the positive trajectory set out in the 2025-28 roadmap established by Jean-Marie Tritant, Chairman of the Management Board since 2021, who will oversee the transition until the end of the year.



In addition, URW announces the acquisition of a 25% stake in St James Quarter, a mixed-use destination in Edinburgh combining 110 retail, leisure and dining units across 80,300 sq m, with 152 high-end apartments.



As part of this new joint venture partnership with majority shareholder APG, which will retain a 75% stake, URW will manage the asset, which will be renamed Westfield in 2026.