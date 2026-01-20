Its core expertise covers hydraulic, maritime, port, airport, rail, and road works. Additionally, the company has a growing business volume in the field of renewable energies.

This acquisition will enable Vinci Construction to become a major player in New Zealand's highly dynamic infrastructure market, a country where the Vinci Group recorded revenue exceeding €900 million in 2024.

The French construction and concessions group did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction. Subject to approval by the relevant authorities, the acquisition is expected to be finalized during 2026.