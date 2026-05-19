Modern Group of Companies specializes in roadworks and civil engineering, benefiting from vertical integration through the operation of two aggregate quarries and the production of asphalt mix. In 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately 50 million euros.

For Vinci, this acquisition offers perfect geographical and operational synergy with Northern Construction. The latter, which joined the group in 2022, is also active in roadworks and the production of aggregates and asphalt mix across the provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.