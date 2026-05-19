Vinci acquires Modern Group of Companies in Canada

The construction and concessions giant is set to bolster its presence in Eastern Canada with the acquisition of Modern Group of Companies. Founded in 1945, the firm is firmly established in the Greater Moncton area of New Brunswick, one of the country's fastest-growing urban regions.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/19/2026 at 02:08 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Modern Group of Companies specializes in roadworks and civil engineering, benefiting from vertical integration through the operation of two aggregate quarries and the production of asphalt mix. In 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately 50 million euros.



For Vinci, this acquisition offers perfect geographical and operational synergy with Northern Construction. The latter, which joined the group in 2022, is also active in roadworks and the production of aggregates and asphalt mix across the provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.