Vinci acquires Modern Group of Companies in Canada
The construction and concessions giant is set to bolster its presence in Eastern Canada with the acquisition of Modern Group of Companies. Founded in 1945, the firm is firmly established in the Greater Moncton area of New Brunswick, one of the country's fastest-growing urban regions.
Modern Group of Companies specializes in roadworks and civil engineering, benefiting from vertical integration through the operation of two aggregate quarries and the production of asphalt mix. In 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately 50 million euros.
For Vinci, this acquisition offers perfect geographical and operational synergy with Northern Construction. The latter, which joined the group in 2022, is also active in roadworks and the production of aggregates and asphalt mix across the provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- design and construction of infrastructure (42.8%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development;
- design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (39.4%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS);
- sub-contracted infrastructure management (16.3%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities;
- other (1.5%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (41.3%), the United Kingdom (9.9%), Germany (8.7%), Spain (5.1%), Europe (14.6%), North America (7.3%), Central and South America (5.8%), Africa (2.3%) and other (5%).
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