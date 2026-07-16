Vinci Airports passenger traffic was steady in the first half

Vinci Airports passenger traffic was steady in the first half, despite geopolitical disruptions that affected certain airports in the second quarter.



'If the conflict in the Middle East and Sino-Japanese tensions weighed on a few platforms, other airports (notably Portugal, Edinburgh, Belgrade, Budapest, the Dominican Republic, Brazil and Cape Verde) posted solid performances,' the group said.



Overall, more than 159 million passengers were handled at the airports managed by the Group this half-year.



In the second quarter of 2026, Vinci Airports handled 85.1 million passengers across its network, recording a slight decline (-1.3%) versus the same period in 2025.



Many airports in Europe and Latin America nevertheless continued to post solid growth in traffic in the second quarter.