Vinci Airports Sees 5% Traffic Increase in 2025

Vinci Airports reports having welcomed over 334 million passengers last year, representing 16 million additional travelers in one year, a 5% increase compared to 2024.

"This strong growth confirms Vinci Airports' status as the world's leading private airport operator and aligns with the global trend of rising air traffic," commented Vinci's airport concessions subsidiary.



Beyond the annual figures, the company notes that the fourth quarter of 2025 also saw a rise in traffic (+3.2%) compared to the same period in 2024, "confirming robust momentum in several regions."



For the last three months of the past year, Vinci Airports highlights a "very strong traffic dynamic" observed at its airports in Budapest, Salvador de Bahia (Brazil), Monterrey (Mexico), and Cape Verde.