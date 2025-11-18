Vinci Autoroutes saw a 1.9% increase in traffic in October 2025 , driven primarily by light vehicles.

Since the beginning of the year, traffic has risen by 1.4%, with light vehicles up 1.6% and heavy goods vehicles up 0.7%.

Passenger traffic at Vinci Airports remains strong across most platforms in its network. Growth is particularly robust in Japan, Mexico, Serbia, and Hungary.

Overall, airport traffic rose by nearly 4% in October, continuing the positive trend seen in the third quarter of 2025.