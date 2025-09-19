Published on 09/19/2025 at 01:57 am EDT - Modified on 09/19/2025 at 02:01 am EDT

Vinci has announced that its subsidiary Cobra IS, in a consortium with Elecnor, has won the contract to electrify the Rail Baltica railway network linking Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Cobra IS's share is worth €885m, about half of a total of €1.77bn.

The project covers 870 km of track and will be carried out in two phases. The first, estimated at €950m, will start on October 1, 2025, and be completed in 2030.

This is the largest railway electrification project in Europe. Rail Baltica will connect the Baltic network to the rest of Europe and incorporate innovative static frequency converter technology, powered by ten substations, to improve reliability and reduce environmental impact.