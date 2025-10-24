Revenue amounted to €19.4bn in Q3 2025, up 4.7% (+3.5% on a comparable basis).



For the first nine months of the year, consolidated revenue reached €54.3bn, up 3.7% (organic growth: +2.0%).



Internationally (58% of the total), revenue amounted to €31.4bn, up 5.3% on an actual basis and 2.3% on a comparable basis.



In France (42% of the total), revenue reached €22.9bn, up 1.6% on a real and comparable basis.



The order book reached €70.6bn at September 30, 2025 (+2% compared to the end of 2024; +6% year-on-year, with growth in each division).



The group confirms its previously announced outlook for 2025.



Vinci maintains its guidance for 2025 and 'is expected to post further growth in revenue and earnings, before the impact of higher corporate taxation in France'.