Vinci reports that traffic on its motorway network increased by 0.7% in August compared with August 2024, with a 0.9% increase for passenger cars and a 1.6% decrease for trucks.
During the first eight months of the year, traffic increased by 1.7%, with +1.9% for passenger cars and +0.3% for trucks.
Meanwhile, passenger traffic at Vinci Airports increased by 5.2% between August 2024 and August 2025, and rose by 5.8% during the first eight months of the year compared to the same period a year earlier.
Vinci: increase in motorway and airport traffic in August
Published on 09/17/2025 at 01:48 am EDT - Modified on 09/17/2025 at 01:49 am EDT
