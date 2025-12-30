Vinci Launches Capital Increase Reserved for Its Employees in France

The construction and concessions giant is activating a mandate from its general meeting to strengthen employee share ownership through the Castor Relais 2026/1 fund.

Published on 12/30/2025 at 12:00 pm EST

On October 15, 2025, Vinci's Board of Directors set the terms of a capital increase reserved for the Group's employees in France.



This operation is based on the 25th resolution of the combined general meeting held on April 17, 2025. The issue price has been set at 111.27 euros, representing a 5% discount compared to the average share price over the 20 trading sessions preceding the Board meeting.



The subscription period will run from January 1 to April 30, 2026, via the company investment fund (FCPE) "Castor Relais 2026/1".



The final volume of the issue will be determined by the level of participation, subject to an overall ceiling of 1.5% of the share capital for all employee share ownership schemes. The new shares, carrying rights from January 1, 2026, will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris as soon as they are created at the end of May 2026.



The stock rose by nearly 0.5% today, bringing its year-to-date gain close to 21%.







