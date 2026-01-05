On January 5, 2026, Vinci signed a share purchase agreement with an investment service provider.

Under the terms of this agreement, valid from January 6, 2026, until no later than March 25, 2026, Vinci has mandated the provider to acquire Vinci shares on its behalf, up to a limit of 600 million euros.

The purchase price may not exceed the price set by Vinci's combined general meeting.