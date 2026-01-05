On January 5, 2026, Vinci signed a share purchase agreement with an investment service provider.
Under the terms of this agreement, valid from January 6, 2026, until no later than March 25, 2026, Vinci has mandated the provider to acquire Vinci shares on its behalf, up to a limit of 600 million euros.
The purchase price may not exceed the price set by Vinci's combined general meeting.
VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- design and construction of infrastructure (44.1%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development;
- design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (38.1%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS);
- sub-contracted infrastructure management (16.2%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities;
- other (1.6%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.2%), the United Kingdom (9.4%), Germany (7.8%), Spain (5.3%), Europe (14%), North America (7.7%), Central and South America (5.9%), Oceania (3.3%), Africa (2.2%) and Asia/Pacific and Middle East (2.2%).
