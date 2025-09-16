Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' opinion and its target price of €145 for Vinci, following a roadshow in Frankfurt during which management appeared reasonably confident about the momentum of its various businesses despite the current uncertainties, particularly in France.



Airport platform growth continues, while Vinci Energies and Cobra IS will continue to benefit from the excellent trend in the underlying markets. Construction activities, even in France, are holding up well, the analyst says.



Oddo BHF also notes that the swift appointment of a new Prime Minister in France will undoubtedly have calmed the enthusiasm of short sellers, offering some respite to Vinci and French stocks.



We still consider the Vinci group's current valuation attractive in a context of strong operating performance (FCF yield 2025 of around 8% and dividend yield of around 4%), it continues.