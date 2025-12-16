Despite this unfavorable calendar effect, motorway traffic was up 1.1% in November since the beginning of the year, including +1.2% for light vehicles and +0.5% for heavy goods vehicles.

In November, the decline in traffic on Vinci Autoroutes (-3.4%) was due to a different positioning of public holidays compared to last year.

Passenger traffic continued to rise in November at most of the Vinci Airports network's platforms (overall growth of nearly 3% compared to November 2024).