VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - design and construction of infrastructure (44.1%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development; - design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (38.1%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS); - sub-contracted infrastructure management (16.2%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities; - other (1.6%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.2%), the United Kingdom (9.4%), Germany (7.8%), Spain (5.3%), Europe (14%), North America (7.7%), Central and South America (5.9%), Oceania (3.3%), Africa (2.2%) and Asia/Pacific and Middle East (2.2%).