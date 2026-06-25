Vinci Selected by Reims University Hospital

Reims University Hospital has awarded Vinci Construction the contract to build the second building of the New Reims Hospital. The contract value for the work totals €210m excluding taxes, including €157m for the French construction and concessions giant. Project management has been assigned to a consortium led by Pargade Architectes.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/25/2026 at 12:08 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The work will run for 45 months and will be carried out on a constrained site, with the hospital's operations maintained. Vinci will have to build a 58,000 m2 building that will bring together, across seven levels, 498 beds and places, reception and diagnostic areas, medtech and inpatient care platforms, the in-house pharmacy, as well as technical and logistics facilities.