Reims University Hospital has awarded Vinci Construction the contract to build the second building of the New Reims Hospital. The contract value for the work totals €210m excluding taxes, including €157m for the French construction and concessions giant. Project management has been assigned to a consortium led by Pargade Architectes.
The work will run for 45 months and will be carried out on a constrained site, with the hospital's operations maintained. Vinci will have to build a 58,000 m2 building that will bring together, across seven levels, 498 beds and places, reception and diagnostic areas, medtech and inpatient care platforms, the in-house pharmacy, as well as technical and logistics facilities.
VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- design and construction of infrastructure (42.8%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development;
- design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (39.4%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS);
- sub-contracted infrastructure management (16.3%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities;
- other (1.5%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (41.3%), the United Kingdom (9.9%), Germany (8.7%), Spain (5.1%), Europe (14.6%), North America (7.3%), Central and South America (5.8%), Africa (2.3%) and other (5%).
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