Vinci has announced that it has reached a definitive agreement with ACS settling certain clauses relating to the acquisition of Cobra IS, which was finalised on 31 December 2021. The additional price initially linked to the "Ready to Build" renewable energy projects has been set at a lump sum of €380m, of which €300m remains to be paid in cash.



Both groups have decided not to create the joint venture initially planned to develop and operate new renewable energy projects.



Vinci says that this agreement will not have a significant impact on its financial statements, as the effects have already been included.



The total value of the acquisition, including cash and adjustments, amounts to €5.3bn, of which €4.6bn is enterprise value.