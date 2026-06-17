Vinci: Slight Increase in Airport and Motorway Traffic for May

The group reported generally stable activity across its transport infrastructure in May, with modest traffic growth recorded in both its airports and motorway network.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/17/2026 at 12:39 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Passenger traffic at Vinci Airports rose by 0.1% year on year in May. Since the start of the year, attendance across the group's hubs has shown an increase of 0.6%.



The concessionaire noted that strong performances at several airports, particularly in Portugal, Edinburgh, Belgrade, Budapest, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico, helped offset the slowdown observed at London Gatwick and certain Asian hubs.



On the motorways, traffic increased by 0.3% in May. Light vehicle traffic gained 0.8%, while heavy goods vehicle traffic declined by 2.7%.



Over the first five months of the fiscal year, however, Vinci Autoroutes traffic remains on a downward trend, with a 1.8% decrease compared to the same period in 2025. This trend reflects a 2.2% drop in light vehicle traffic, partially offset by a 0.5% increase in heavy goods vehicles. At the end of April, the cumulative decline stood at 2.5%.