VINCI Airports recorded strong traffic growth in Q3, with 94 million passengers flying, up +4.2% y-o-y, representing an additional 3.8 million passengers.



The summer of 2025 was characterized by good performance at most airports. High load factors and increased seat capacity by airlines contributed to this expansion.



In Portugal, the summer season saw solid traffic growth in Lisbon, and even more so in Porto, Faro, and Funchal (+7% on average across these four airports).



Strong summer demand in Japan, illustrated by increased load factors despite higher seat capacity, was boosted by the World Expo in Osaka. Routes to China were very busy (+51% compared to 2024; +24% compared to 2019), thanks to a significant increase in flights offered by Chinese airlines.



Mexico is growing significantly, particularly Monterrey (+15%), and Brazil is showing double-digit growth. The UK suffered from a reduction in seats (Gatwick, Belfast), while France (Nantes, Lyon) resisted well in August.



At the two latest acquisitions of the VINCI Airports network (Edinburgh and Budapest), traffic growth was remarkable, driven by destinations in Western Europe and the Mediterranean region.