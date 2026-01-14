The construction and concessions group specified that the value of the construction work in the overall contract amounts to €237 million, with approximately €208 million allocated to Chantiers Modernes Construction.

The project includes the construction of a new facility for receiving and transferring household waste to energy recovery units, as well as the conversion of existing installations into a transfer center for biowaste.

Additionally, the contract covers the creation of a port platform connected to the Canal de l'Ourcq, enabling the transfer of more than 165,000 tonnes of waste by barge each year, as well as the establishment of a solidarity resource center.

Work is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and will last for 39 months. By 2029, the center will process 40,000 tonnes of biowaste out of a total of 450,000 tonnes of waste handled annually, while reducing its carbon footprint through river freight.