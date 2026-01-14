Vinci to Renovate Waste Management Center in Seine-Saint-Denis

Vinci has announced that Syctom has awarded a consortium, including Chantiers Modernes Construction (a Vinci Construction subsidiary) and Suez, the contract to renovate the Romainville-Bobigny household waste management center in Seine-Saint-Denis.

The construction and concessions group specified that the value of the construction work in the overall contract amounts to €237 million, with approximately €208 million allocated to Chantiers Modernes Construction.



The project includes the construction of a new facility for receiving and transferring household waste to energy recovery units, as well as the conversion of existing installations into a transfer center for biowaste.



Additionally, the contract covers the creation of a port platform connected to the Canal de l'Ourcq, enabling the transfer of more than 165,000 tonnes of waste by barge each year, as well as the establishment of a solidarity resource center.



Work is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and will last for 39 months. By 2029, the center will process 40,000 tonnes of biowaste out of a total of 450,000 tonnes of waste handled annually, while reducing its carbon footprint through river freight.