Vinci to Renovate Waste Management Center in Seine-Saint-Denis
Vinci has announced that Syctom has awarded a consortium, including Chantiers Modernes Construction (a Vinci Construction subsidiary) and Suez, the contract to renovate the Romainville-Bobigny household waste management center in Seine-Saint-Denis.
The construction and concessions group specified that the value of the construction work in the overall contract amounts to €237 million, with approximately €208 million allocated to Chantiers Modernes Construction.
The project includes the construction of a new facility for receiving and transferring household waste to energy recovery units, as well as the conversion of existing installations into a transfer center for biowaste.
Additionally, the contract covers the creation of a port platform connected to the Canal de l'Ourcq, enabling the transfer of more than 165,000 tonnes of waste by barge each year, as well as the establishment of a solidarity resource center.
Work is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and will last for 39 months. By 2029, the center will process 40,000 tonnes of biowaste out of a total of 450,000 tonnes of waste handled annually, while reducing its carbon footprint through river freight.
VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- design and construction of infrastructure (44.1%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development;
- design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (38.1%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS);
- sub-contracted infrastructure management (16.2%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities;
- other (1.6%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.2%), the United Kingdom (9.4%), Germany (7.8%), Spain (5.3%), Europe (14%), North America (7.7%), Central and South America (5.9%), Oceania (3.3%), Africa (2.2%) and Asia/Pacific and Middle East (2.2%).
