Vinci has announced its traffic figures for the Vinci Autoroutes interurban networks.
Passenger car traffic rose by 1.0% in July, while truck traffic increased 0.4%, despite one less working day than in July 2024.
YTD, traffic has increased (+2.0%) for both passenger cars (+2.2%) and trucks (+0.5% despite two fewer working days than in 2024).
Passenger traffic at Vinci Airports remains buoyant at almost all airports in the network: overall, it increased by 3.6% in July.
Vinci: traffic figures for July 2025
Published on 08/29/2025 at 01:20 am EDT
