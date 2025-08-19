Vinci, through its Australian subsidiary Seymour Whyte, announces that it has been awarded a contract to upgrade the Hoddle-Burke section of the Eastern Freeway, in partnership with John Holland, Jacobs, Mott MacDonald and Major Road Projects Victoria.

The contract, worth around €450m (800m AUD), will be shared equally between Seymour Whyte and John Holland, with delivery scheduled for mid-2028.

The project includes the addition of one lane in each direction, a dedicated bus lane, shared lanes, civil structures and noise barriers to improve the comfort of local residents.