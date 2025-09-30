Vinci has announced that its New Zealand subsidiary HEB Construction, as part of a consortium alongside Fulton Hogan, WSP, and Aurecon, has been awarded the contract to build a 12-kilometer section of a new four-lane highway (State Highway 1).
Known as ?2NL and part of the Wellington Northern Corridor program, this section will connect the towns of ?taki and Levin on New Zealand's North Island. It will reduce travel times and divert heavy traffic away from urban centers.
The works, worth approximately €120m (NZ$237m) for Vinci's share, will begin in Q4 2025 and be completed by the end of 2029. They include 1.8 million m³ of earthworks and the construction of 37 hydraulic structures.
Vinci wins motorway contract in New Zealand
Published on 09/30/2025 at 04:34 am EDT
