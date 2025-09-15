Virbac posted consolidated net income of €82.2m for H1 2025, down 13.3% y-o-y. Net income, group share amounted to €82.4m, down 12.9%.



Revenue rose 5.6% LFL, to €738.3m. Excluding currency effects, growth reached 7.8%, driven by the integration of Sasaeah, price momentum, and volumes.



Adjusted EBIT (current operating income before depreciation of assets from acquisitions) fell 10.2% to €135m, representing 18.3% of revenue compared to 21.4% a year earlier. This decline reflects an unfavorable calendar effect, a one-time increase in expenses, and a high level of inventory destruction, the company said.



Finally, operating cash flow before interest and taxes decreased by 5% to €164m.



"We remain focused on our long-term strategic priorities," said Paul Martingell, newly appointed as its CEO on September 1.



Virbac also confirmed its annual targets of 4%-6% LFL growth, with adjusted EBIT growth of around 16%.