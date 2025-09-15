Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Virbac shares, along with its target price of €395, despite Friday evening's publication of H1 2025 results that were below its expectations.



The animal health group reported net income and adjusted recurring operating income that were 11% and 14% below the broker's expectations, but the latter believes that these results "could not be spectacular."



"One-off items and the base effect explain a lackluster first half in margins," the analyst said, who also pointed to management's confirmation of its annual targets.



The base effects will fade and give way to momentum driven by launches, good cash discipline and, optionally, acquisitions (with a cap set for 2030), he believes.