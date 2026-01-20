Virbac Significantly Outperforms the Market with Annual Revenues and 2026 Targets

Virbac (+4.15%, at 364 euros) stands out in a declining market. The animal health specialist has unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year revenue figures, data welcomed by several analysts.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/20/2026 at 03:54 am EST

The group reported revenues of 362 million euros for the period from October to November, reflecting growth of 1.9% at actual exchange rates, or 7.1% at constant scope and exchange rates. This marks a slowdown compared to the third quarter, where these variations were 7.3% and 12.3%, respectively.



Still in the fourth quarter, with the exception of the East Asia region (-1.6%), activity grew everywhere else at constant scope and exchange rates, notably with an excellent performance in Europe (+9.8%).



For the full year, Virbac's revenues reached 1.465 billion euros, up 4.8% at actual exchange rates, or 7.9% on a like-for-like basis. Here too, Europe and North America, which account for 54.33% of the total, posted strong performances.



At TP Icap Midcap, the 7.9% growth was better than expected, given that the company had been targeting an increase of between 5.5% and 7.5%, a goal raised during the third-quarter release in mid-October.



On the Oddo BHF side, analysts noted that the currency effect is significant and should amount to -18 million euros.



Looking ahead, Virbac is targeting revenue growth between 5.5% and 7.5%, at constant exchange rates and scope. Additionally, the company is aiming for an "adjusted current operating income before amortization of assets from acquisitions" (adjusted Ebit) to "revenue" ratio of around 17% at constant exchange rates.



TP ICAP Midcap considers these forecasts reassuring given the base effect. The investment bank believes the catalysts remain intact: sustained product launches, potential for Sasaeah—whose acquisition was finalized in April 2024—market penetration in the US pet food sector, preserved M&A capacity, and the prospect of a 20% margin by 2030. The analysts' recommendation is Buy, with a target price of 401 euros.



The same sentiment prevails at Oddo BHF, for whom an adjusted Ebit margin of 17% indicates robust growth and underscores the market's strength. The analysts remain positive and believe that "sector momentum still appears upward and promising, even if FX (foreign exchange effect, editor's note) is a drag." Oddo BHF's opinion is based on a sector with strong fundamentals, which Virbac has historically tended to outperform, while the first half will benefit from a favorable base effect. The recommendation is Buy, with a price target of 409 euros, representing a 17% upside potential.