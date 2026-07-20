Over the first six months of the year, Virbac's consolidated revenue came to €768m, up 7.4% at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the first half of 2025. Unfavorable currency effects reduced growth to 4% on a reported basis. The first-half momentum was driven by a very favorable volume/mix effect of 5.4%, supplemented by price adjustments (+2%).

The strategic integration of Thyronorm contributed 1.4 percentage points to overall growth.
In the second quarter alone, Virbac posted sales of €384m (+7.2% at constant exchange rates). While North America saw a very slight decline (-0.8%) due to temporary regulatory and supply constraints at contract manufacturers, since resolved, the region maintained a double-digit growth trajectory over the full half-year.

Europe stood out as the main driver of the second quarter (+11.6%), supported by strong demand in the companion animal segment (+11.8%) and a solid rebound in farm animals (+9.3%). The International region also sustained its momentum (+5.9%), fueled by double-digit expansion in the IMEA zone (India, Middle East, Africa) and Latin America.

Confidence signaled for fiscal year 2026

Building on this first-half momentum, Virbac management is approaching the second half with confidence and now targets the top end of its initial guidance range: sales growth is now expected at the upper end of 5.5% to 7.5% at constant exchange rates (including about 1 point linked to Thyronorm). Adjusted recurring operating margin is expected around 17%.

Cash generation is expected around €80m, after €125m in investments (Capex). The group also said its operating exposure to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained marginal (less than 0.5% of total sales) and said it was confident in its ability to manage inflationary pressures thanks to its inventory policy and operating agility.