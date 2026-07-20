Virbac, solid performance, targets the top end of its annual guidance range

Driven by 7.4% organic growth in the first half, the animal health specialist reaffirmed its 2026 ambitions and now targets the top end of its sales guidance and an adjusted operating margin of 17%.

Over the first six months of the year, Virbac's consolidated revenue came to €768m, up 7.4% at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the first half of 2025. Unfavorable currency effects reduced growth to 4% on a reported basis. The first-half momentum was driven by a very favorable volume/mix effect of 5.4%, supplemented by price adjustments (+2%).



The strategic integration of Thyronorm contributed 1.4 percentage points to overall growth.

In the second quarter alone, Virbac posted sales of €384m (+7.2% at constant exchange rates). While North America saw a very slight decline (-0.8%) due to temporary regulatory and supply constraints at contract manufacturers, since resolved, the region maintained a double-digit growth trajectory over the full half-year.



Europe stood out as the main driver of the second quarter (+11.6%), supported by strong demand in the companion animal segment (+11.8%) and a solid rebound in farm animals (+9.3%). The International region also sustained its momentum (+5.9%), fueled by double-digit expansion in the IMEA zone (India, Middle East, Africa) and Latin America.



Confidence signaled for fiscal year 2026



Building on this first-half momentum, Virbac management is approaching the second half with confidence and now targets the top end of its initial guidance range: sales growth is now expected at the upper end of 5.5% to 7.5% at constant exchange rates (including about 1 point linked to Thyronorm). Adjusted recurring operating margin is expected around 17%.



Cash generation is expected around €80m, after €125m in investments (Capex). The group also said its operating exposure to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained marginal (less than 0.5% of total sales) and said it was confident in its ability to manage inflationary pressures thanks to its inventory policy and operating agility.