On Friday morning, Virbac shares posted the second-strongest rise in the SBF 120 index behind EssilorLuxottica, with heavy trading volumes after raising its annual forecasts yesterday evening.



At around 9:50 a.m., the animal health specialist's shares were up 6.4% in volumes already representing 1.7 times their daily average over the last four days. The stock is now back in positive territory (+4%) for the year.



In a press release published on Thursday evening, the group said it now expects annual revenue growth of between 5.5% and 7.5% at constant exchange rates and scope, compared with 4% to 6% previously, with a current operating margin of around 16%.



Virbac justifies its optimism by the favorable sales momentum observed in the third quarter, with sales for the period reaching €364.1m, up 12.5% at constant exchange rates and scope compared to the same period in 2024, whereas the market had anticipated only +5.5%.



The momentum is strong and is the positive signal we were hoping for, said analysts at Oddo BHF in a note, maintaining their buy recommendation and target price of €395.



TP ICAP Midcap, for its part, said it had raised its target from €400 to €407 in the wake of this publication, with a buy recommendation also reiterated.



"The new targets appear conservative given the outperformance in the first nine months, paving the way for positive surprises in the fourth quarter," the broker said.



It should be noted that Virbac says it expects a moderate impact from the possible increase in US customs tariffs, as around two-thirds of its US revenue in 2025 and nearly 80% by the end of 2026 (due to ongoing industrial projects) should be generated by its local production capacities.